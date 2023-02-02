"Cursed club" "Season is over" - PSG fans left shell-shocked as Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos are subbed off due to injuries against Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were stunned in disbelief when both Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos were subbed off due to injuries in the first half against Montpellier.

Kylian Mbappe started and led the attack for the Parisian giants against Montpellier. The French forward, however, did not have the best of times whilst on the pitch. Mbappe missed a penalty in the eleventh minute. Moments later, the forward was subbed off due to an injured thigh and was replaced by Hugo Ekitike.

The attacker's injury was not the end of misery for manager Christophe Galtier. 11 minutes after Kylian Mbappe's injury, Spanish defender Sergio Ramos too suffered the same fate as his teammate. Ramos was replaced by midfielder Renato Sanches after 32 minutes.

PSG fans on Twitter were understandably infuriated by their injury luck against Montpellier in the first half. Some fans have stated that this double injury could end their season while others believe that their club is cursed.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Get French Football News @GFFN 32 | More bad news for PSG - Sergio Ramos goes off too, this time after a clash of heads with Stephy Mavididi. 32 | More bad news for PSG - Sergio Ramos goes off too, this time after a clash of heads with Stephy Mavididi.

Hokage 🇧🇷 @ChevKC @PSGhub No way this is happening and we play Bayern in 13 days @PSGhub No way this is happening and we play Bayern in 13 days 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Sousa @CdnSousa you can’t make this up @PSGhub Pulling a Ronaldoyou can’t make this up @PSGhub Pulling a Ronaldo 😂 you can’t make this up

PSG are currently 1-0 up against Montpellier thanks to a second half goal from Fabian Ruiz who scored his first for the club from close range. The Parisian giants are currently on a two-match winless run in Ligue 1 after losing 1-0 to Rennes and picking up a 1-1 draw against Stade de Reims at the weekend.

Kylian Mbappe's injury was more worrying for PSG fans than that of Sergio Ramos. The Frenchman has joined fellow attacker Neymar on the sidelines. Neymar was left out of the squad to face Montpellier after he suffered from muscular fatigue.

Mbappe has been the club's leading goalscorer this season. The forward had scored 25 goals and provided six assists from 25 games across all competitions prior to the game against Montpellier.

PSG have a massive tie in the Champions League this month

One of the reasons behind PSG fans' worries over potential injuries to Mbappe and Ramos is due to their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League. The Ligue 1 giants are due to face German champions Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

The first leg of the tie is scheduled to take place at the Parc des Princes in two weeks' time on February 14. The second leg will then take place in Germany on March 8.

Get French Football News @GFFN | Kylian Mbappé goes off injured for PSG with apparent thigh injury, two weeks before Bayern Munich clash.

bit.ly/3Xb7wsF | Kylian Mbappé goes off injured for PSG with apparent thigh injury, two weeks before Bayern Munich clash. 🚨 | Kylian Mbappé goes off injured for PSG with apparent thigh injury, two weeks before Bayern Munich clash.bit.ly/3Xb7wsF

The Champions League is Paris Saint-Germain's final frontier and remains the only major honor the club have not won since their Qatari takeover in 2011. They did reach the final in 2020 but lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich as French international Kingsley Coman scored the solitary goal of the game.

Poll : 0 votes