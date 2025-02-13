“Curtis Jones didn’t think it was the right thing” - Van Dijk opens up on provocation that led to red cards during Everton vs Liverpool

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has accused Abdoulaye Doucoure of trying to provoke away fans during the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park. The Reds locked horns with their local rivals on Wednesday, February 12, in a Premier League game rescheduled from December.

Everton took the lead in the 11th minute through Beto, but Alexis Mac-Allister leveled the scores five minutes later. Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool ahead in the 73rd minute, before James Tarkowski scored the equalizer in the eighth minute of second half injury time.

Following the goal, Doucoure sped towards the away section and was seen making a sushing gesture at the fans. Curtis Jones, who had replaced Conor Bradley in the 61st minute, confronted the Mali international, before a scuffle broke out between both sets of players.

Stewards had to step in to break up the tussle and referee Michael Oliver showed Jones and Doucoure their second yellow cards. Liverpool boss Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also given their marching orders after making their feeling known to the officials.

Speaking after the game, Virgil van Dijk insisted that Curtis Jones didn't want Doucoure to provoke the away fans, which led to the tussle.

"We saw how they celebrated the goal, they have all the right to. I think Abdoulaye Doucoure wanted to provoke our fans, I think that is what I saw and Curtis Jones didn't think it was the right thing to do. And then you know what happens if there is a little tussle," said Van Dijk.

The Reds are now seven points clear at the top of the table after 24 games.

When are Liverpool back in action?

Liverpool return to action on Sunday, February 16, when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in the Premier League. The Reds have been outstanding under Arne Slot this season, but have to regroup quickly after their midweek disappointment.

The Merseyside club have won 17 of their 24 games in the league this season, losing just once. Slot's men have scored 58 goals and conceded just 23 in the league, and remain the team to beat this season.

Liverpool have also sizzled in the Champions League, winning seven of their eight games in the group stages and finishing at the top of the table. The Reds have reached the EFL Cup final as well, where they will face Newcastle United at Wembley on March 16.

