Bruna Biancardi has revealed that Neymar missed the birth of his baby daughter Mavie with a heartwarming post on her Instagram.

The Brazilian influencer has uploaded a picture of the Al-Hilal superstar cradling Mavie in his arms. She captioned it:

"Daddy tried but couldn't arrive in time for the birth (as he wasn't in Brazil). Even so, he was present all the time and then he made up for lost time and got very close to Mavie. She's a stickler for him too."

Neymar, 31, became a father for the second time on October 7 when Bruna Biancardi, 28, gave birth to their new baby daughter. He already has a son, Davi Lucca, whose mother is his former partner Carolina Dantas.

The Brazilian likely traveled from Saudi Arabia to witness the birth of Mavie but unfortunately couldn't make it in time. Nevertheless, he's now greeted his daughter and the couple look infatuated with the newborn.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announced the latter was pregnant back in June 2022. She has since uploaded regular updates of her pregnancy with snaps of her baby bump on Instagram. The Brazilian model looks set to give her 8.4 million followers updates on Mavie.

It remains to be seen whether Mavie will be raised in Brazil or whether the couple will do so in Saudi Arabia. The Al-Hilal superstar has been in Saudi since the summer after he joined Al-Za'eem from Paris Saint-Germain for €90 million. Biancardi stayed in their homeland for the birth of their daughter.

Neymar is set to make history for Brazil following his and Bruna Biancardi's daughter's birth

The Brazilian can make more history this week.

Neymar will turn his attention to international duty with Brazil this week. Selecao face Venezuela tomorrow (October 13) and Uruguay (October 18) in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying action.

The former Barcelona star is set to overtake Dani Alves as Selecao's second-most-capped player in history. He recently became his national team's all-time top goalscorer with 79 goals and 58 assists in 126 caps.

Neymar has been in excellent form for Brazil recently, bagging two goals and two assists in as many World Cup qualifiers. He expressed his humility in overtaking Pele as Selecao's all-time top goalscorer (via ESPN):

"I never imagined reaching this record. I want to say that I am not better player than Pele. I always wanted to make my own story, write my name in the history of Brazilian football and the national team. And today I did that."

Selecao are top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying group with two wins from two games. They sit above second-placed Argentina with a superior goal difference of one goal.