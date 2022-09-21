Damning graphic explains how Kylian Mbappe is not offering any support to PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has come under fire on social media after a graphic revealed that he's yet to provide an assist to his fellow attackers Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The Parisians' offensive trio have been in explosive form since the start of the season under new manager Christophe Galtier. All three players have been crucial to their team's 11-match unbeaten run, scoring a combined 27 goals.

Mbappe has netted ten times in nine games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions. Meanwhile, his teammates have been on song too. While Messi has registered six goals and eight assists, Neymar has contributed 11 goals and eight assists in 11 appearances.

Operating as the main striker in Galtier's preferred 3-4-2-1 system, Mbappe has been effective in his role of scoring goals. However, the 23-year-old's lack of assists to his illustrious teammates inadvertently strengthens the narrative of him not being a team player.

While Messi has laid out five assists to Mbappe and three to Neymar, the Brazilian has assisted Messi twice and Mbappe thrice. However, Mbappe is yet to return the favour to either teammate.

Earlier this summer, the former Monaco man signed a three-year contract extension, which reportedly made him the highest-earning player in the world. He was also said to be in favour of pushing Neymar out of PSG to avoid ego clashes in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Messi and Neymar combined to help their team to a 1-0 win against Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday (September 18). The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the winner from Neymar's pass in the fifth minute of the game.

After the game, Galtier heaped praise on both South Americans for their commitment to the team. He said (via Culture PSG):

"Obviously, great players have to stand out in this type of match. Like Ney and Lionel tonight, they were very good."

He added:

"Ney worked a lot for the team, and in my opinion, he came out a little flushed and angry. It's normal. He has impeccable behaviour."

PSG, who are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, will next take on OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on October 1.

PSG's Carlos Soler opens up on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

In an interview with AS, PSG midfielder Carlos Soler was asked if his friends have enquired about his experience of sharing a dressing room with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. He said:

"Yes, my friends ask me, of course. In the end, they (Messi, Mbappe and Neymar) are normal people. You realise when you are with them that you can talk to them, that there is no problem. They are normal people. What happens is that later on the pitch, they decide the game for you."

Soler, 25, arrived at the Parc des Princes from Valencia in a deal worth up to €21 million on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

