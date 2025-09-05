Dan Burn reveals Newcastle squad's reaction to Alexander Isak's summer move to Liverpool amid animosity from club's supporters

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has admitted that the Magpies players are relieved after striker Alexander Isak's move to Liverpool. He sees why the Sweden star pushed for the move to Anfield, and wishes him luck in his career with the Reds.

Speaking to the media, Burn admitted that he understands the anger from Newcastle United fans as they are very protective of the club. He added that the players are happy to see the end of the transfer saga, as it was not helping the players and said:

"I am glad it is done. We wanted the transfer window closed to have a bit of clarity on it. I have been in football long enough to understand that for a player, the careers are short and they have got things they want to achieve. Alex is a mate and it is a tough situation because you want him to be around and helping the team, but also understand for him what he needs to do personally."

"I have nothing but good wishes for Alex. No animosity. As a Newcastle fan, we are very protective of our club and city and we want players to be there who want to play for Newcastle and you don't want them to naively think that there is anyone else to go apart from Newcastle. So I understand why our fans are frustrated. I wish Alex all the best apart from when we play Liverpool, obviously."

Liverpool signed Alexander Isak for a Premier League record £125 million on deadline day after a drawn-out saga. The striker went on a strike and did not train or play for Newcastle United since they returned to pre-season.

Alexander Isak delighted to complete Liverpool move

Alexander Isak spoke to the Liverpool media team after he completed the move earlier this month and admitted that he was delighted to make the switch. He is proud of making it to Anfield and is looking forward to making his debut. He said:

“I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.”

Liverpool are on top of the Premier League table, with three wins in as many games. They defeated Arsenal on Sunday, August 31, before the players split for the international break.

