Dan Burn wins hearts with special 3-word message to Newcastle’s deaf fans using British Sign Language in 4-0 win vs Tottenham

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn sent a heartfelt message to the club's deaf fans during the Magpies' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, April 13.

The Tynesiders demolished Tottenham at home in the Premier League, with Alexander Isak (30', 51') scoring a brace. Anthony Gordon (32') and Fabian Schar (87') were also on the scoresheet for the Toons.

After Gordon's goal, Eddie Howe's side's third, Dan Burn was spotted celebrating with a special British sign language. It meant (via SportBIBLE):

"Love the fans."

Apart from the stunning result on the pitch, it was a memorable game for Newcastle from a humanitarian point of view. The club's deaf fans were present at the stadium, wearing special 'haptic' kits.

These kits have censors installed in them, allowing deaf fans to enjoy a better sensation of the on-pitch action by catching up vibrations and frequencies.

The kits have been manufactured through a partnership between Newcastle's shirt sponsor Sela and the Royal National Institute for the Deaf. The campaign initiative is known as "Unsilence the Crowd".

RNID director Teri Devine hopes the technology to have a real and lasting impact on the beautiful game. Newcastle's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone said:

"When Sela shared the idea and the technology behind the haptic shirts, we supported the concept immediately, knowing it would make such an impact to our supporters who are deaf and have hearing loss."

Overall, it was a remarkable moment that could allow disabled fans to get an enhanced experience in the future. Burn's heart-touching moment showcased the spirit of the game.

Dan Burn's performance for Newcastle United in the 2023-24 season

Compared to the 2022-23 campaign, where Newcastle United finished fourth and qualified for the UEFA Champions League, Eddie Howe's team have struggled this season.

Fitness issues have affected Howe's side. Dan Burn, though, has been a constant presence for the first team. The defender has made 37 appearances, keeping 13 clean sheets.

Burn has also scored four goals. The Magpies, meanwhile, are sixth in the league table with 50 points from 32 games and are level on points with Manchester United (seventh).

