Dangerous Italian fugitive caught after 11 years as photos emerged of him celebrating Napoli's Serie A title win - Reports

Napoli fan Vincenzo La Porta is a notorious 60-year-old fugitive who has been apprehended in Greece after an 11-year escapade that kept authorities on their toes. A photograph that emerged earlier this year of La Porta passionately cheering on the Partenopei during their triumphant Serie A title win provided the vital clue that led to his capture.

According to the BBC, La Porta is a shadowy figure with alleged links to the nefarious Camorra organized crime syndicate in Naples. He has long evaded justice, but this came to an abrupt halt as his insatiable love for Napoli betrayed his hiding place.

Speaking about the situation, the Naples police revealed (via BBC):

"What betrayed him was his passion for football and for Napoli. With the championship victory, La Porta couldn't resist celebrating."

The incriminating photograph emerged in May, capturing La Porta's exuberance outside a Corfu restaurant, mingling with Napoli supporters. The police recognized this as their chance and pursued him to Greece, where they collaborated with their local counterparts to ensure his arrest.

Having already been sentenced in absentia in Italy for multiple charges, including criminal association, tax evasion, and fraud, La Porta's capture was a priority for the authorities.

His lawyer lamented the potential consequences of extradition, revealing a side of the fugitive that remained hidden from public view:

"He has started a new family in Greece... He has a nine-year-old boy and is working as a cook to get by. He suffers from heart ailments. If he's extradited, he and his family will be ruined."

Napoli set their sights on Barcelona defender for Kim Min-Jae replacement

Clement Lenglet's

Clement Lenglet's future remains uncertain as Napoli emerged as a potential suitor for the 28-year-old defender. Having already turned down an offer from the Saudi Pro League, Lenglet finds himself at the center of a transfer tug-of-war between Napoli and Tottenham.

According to SPORT (via EverythingBarca), the Italian giants have set their sights on the experienced French center-back, viewing him as the ideal replacement for Kim Min-Jae.

Lenglet's extensive experience in both La Liga and the Premier League makes him an attractive prospect for the Partenopei as they brace themselves to defend their title.

Meanwhile, whispers of Lenglet's potential reunion with London have been circulating, with reports hinting at personal terms already agreed with Tottenham. However, the impasse lies in the price tag.

The London side seek to capitalize on Barcelona's dire need to offload the player's hefty salary and are keen on securing him on a bargain deal.

Barcelona stand firm on their demand for €15 million, citing Lenglet's wealth of experience and undeniable abilities as justification for the sum. The Italian side may be inclined to offer the Bluagrana this sum to snatch the Frenchman from Tottenham's hands.