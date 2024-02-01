"Dani Alves has Conor Bradley posters in his room" – Fans react as Liverpool thrash Chelsea 4-1

Following Liverpool's 4-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday (January 31), fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to laud Conor Bradley and the hosts' brilliant performance.

The Reds, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge past August, triumphed over the west London outfit in style. Diogo Jota scored the opener before Bradley's strike, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz netted on either side of Christopher Nkunku's second half goal.

Bradley, 20, relished a great time out at Anfield against Chelsea. Apart from netting a 39th-minute right-footed goal, he provided two assists for Jota and Szoboszlai in just his second Premier League start.

After the Northern Irishman's recent performance, a fan posted on X:

"Dani Alves has Conor Bradley posters in his room."

Expand Tweet

Here's how other fans reacted to Bradley's fine outing against Chelsea:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Here's how supporters reacted to Liverpool's recent statement victory:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the end of Liverpool's home clash, Bradley was asked to comment on netting his first goal for the Reds. He replied to TNT Sports (h/t BBC):

"It's a very proud moment, something I dreamed of for a long time. It feels like I'm in a dream. It's unbelievable. I just couldn't believe it went in. I didn't know what to do. I went over to the corner and did a knee slide. It was brilliant."

So far this season, the 13-cap Northern Ireland international has netted a goal and laid out five assists in nine outings across competitions. He has started six of them so far, including two EFL Cup semi-final appearances against Fulham last month.

Jurgen Klopp shares thoughts following 4-1 Liverpool league triumph against Chelsea

At a post-game press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was queried to assess his team's performance against Chelsea. He replied (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"The performance, nothing else to say. Standouts... start, really good, super-important. You always try – we don't do it always but we try – to give a game a direction. This direction was clear and obvious in the beginning. We have chances, we miss them, we score goals, we should have scored more, we miss a penalty."

Stating that he is elated with the Reds' recent outing, Klopp continued:

"It's not about that you get through this super-convincing and with no problems, the opponents are too good for that. That's why I'm super-happy with the performance, just because we had problems, we overcame them and had a lot of good moments."

Despite relishing 50% possession on Wednesday, the Reds dominated their recent league encounter. They registered 28 shots to the Blues' four, took eight corners to their opponents' one, and created 2.9 xG (Expected Goals) to the visitors' 0.58.

While Klopp's outfit are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 51 points from 22 games, Chelsea are 10th with 31 points from the same number of games.