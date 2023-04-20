Dani Alves' ex-wife Joana Sanz reacts to PSG superstar Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announcing pregnancy

Dani Alves’ ex-wife Joana Sanz has sent a congratulatory message to Neymar and Bruna Biancardi after they announced their pregnancy on Instagram.

On April 18, Bruna Biancardi announced that she and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar were expecting their first child together.

On Instagram, Bruna posted five wholesome images with the Brazilian ace, with the following caption:

“We dreamt of your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you're here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You'll be arriving into a beautiful family, with siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles who already love you so much!

“Come soon, son/daughter, we are eager for you! Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart" - Jeremiah 1:5”

Dani Alves’ former wife Joana Sanz was elated with the news and left a message for the happy couple in the comment section. She wrote:

“Parabensssssss familia linda 🥹🫶🏼” (Congratulations beautiful family)

Joana Sanz broke up with Dani Alves and filed for divorce in March 2023, ending a six-year-long marriage. Her decision came after the former Barcelona defender was arrested (January 20) for alleged sexual assault on a woman on December 30.

The former PSG right-back is currently awaiting trial at Barcelona’s Brians 2 prison.

How some footballers reacted to Neymar and Bruna Biancardi’s pregnancy announcement

Some of the top footballers in the world have reacted joyously to the news of Neymar and Bruna Biancardi’s pregnancy. Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior was one of the first players to drop a congratulatory message. The jet-heeled left-winger left five heart-eyed emojis in the comments (😍😍😍😍😍).

Tottenham Hotspur striker and Neymar’s compatriot Richarlison also joined the party, dropping a high-five (🙌🏽) emoji. PSG midfield maestro and the No. 10’s close friend Marco Verratti was the next top footballer to comment, with him expressing his joy with a heart and a heart-eyed emoji (❤️😍).

The partners of the two best players of this generation, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, also sent their wishes. While Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacted with four wholesome emojis (❤️❤️❤️🥹), Ronaldo’s girlfriend wrote: “Felicidades 💖 💐” (Congratulations) in the comments.

