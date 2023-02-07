Dani Alves' jail mates jealous of Barcelona legend because of the preferential treatment he gets: Reports

According to RMC Sports, Dani Alves' jail mates are jealous of the treatment that the Barcelona legend is getting. The full-back has been detained on charges of alleged sexual assault at a nightclub.

According to witnesses, prison officials are escorting Alves, which is a special treatment that others.

A testimony said:

"From what I heard, four officials accompanied him to the patio, escorted him and kept him away, alone. I could not tell you if he has contact with other prisoners, but what I do know is that at the moment he is separated because he is a special case, because he is a well-known athlete."

Reports surfaced that Alves' cellmate is a Brazilian man named Coutinho, who is apparently Ronaldinho's bodyguard. The witness, however, wasn't able to confirm whether the news is true. He said:

"I couldn't confirm it to you, but from what I heard here at the gates, yes."

The Barcelona legend recently had a plea for bail turned down. He, however, is willing to accept whatever verdict comes his way. Aalves reportedly said (via Football Espana):

"I will accept whatever comes. I left home when I was barely 15 years old. I have overcome very difficult and complicated situations in my life. This will be one more that will pass. Nothing scares me.”

Barcelona legend Dani Alves' wife Joana Sanz addressed rumors of divorce

Dani Alves' wife Joana Sanz recently went to meet the former Juventus full-back in prison. Asked to address rumors that she is looking to file for divorce, Sanz said (via RMC Sports):

"I'm not going to leave him alone in the worst time of his life."

Alves reportedly recently made his debut in prison football as well. He, however, is reportedly going through financial woes at this point in time.

