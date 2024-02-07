Dani Alves’ lawyer says Barcelona legend is broke with 'negative bank balance' as sexual assault trial begins

Ines Guardiola, the lawyer representing former Barcelona star Dani Alves, has claimed that the Brazilian defender is in a state of financial ruin, as per the Daily Mail. Guardiola disclosed that the 40-year-old has a negative bank balance of £17,000 as his trial for sexual assault begins in Spain.

Alves has spent the last year in prison awaiting trial after his arrest for raping an unnamed woman in Spain's Sutton nightclub. The former Barcelona man has a legal embargo on £42,795 worth of assets and could face up to 12 years in jail if found guilty.

Regarded in his pomp as being among the best full-backs in the world, Alves enjoyed a hugely successful playing career in Europe. He turned out for Sevilla, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus. Alves won 43 titles in his career, making him the most decorated footballer ever alongside Lionel Messi.

The veteran defender last turned out for Mexican outfit UNAM, who terminated his contract after his arrest in January 2023 and are prepared to sue him for a breach of contract. Alves may be required to pay up to £128,000 to his victim for damages in addition to his prison sentence.

Once valued at around £47 million, Alves is facing bankruptcy despite receiving €3.2 million in November 2023 for winning a tax fraud case in Spain. The Brazilian once had businesses and investments but appears to have lost it all after one year in prison.

The former Barcelona full-back is prepared to negotiate over a plea bargain as the trial nears its end, which would mean that he accepts his wrongdoings. He may be let off easy with a four-year prison sentence, but the state prosecutors want him locked up for at least nine years, if he is convicted.

Dani Alves asks for his family to be excused from court during trial

Dani Alves asked that his family be excused from the court where he is facing trial over the rape of an unnamed 23-year-old girl in a nightclub. His mother and brothers were at the court, but the 40-year-old asked that they be allowed to leave, as he wanted the trial to proceed without them.

Alves faces a three-day trial which is due to reach its conclusion today, and he will testify in front of 28 witnesses, including his ex-wife Joana Sanz. The former Barcelona star will receive a verdict in 14 days after the judges conclude the case.

The defender has given multiple accounts of the events, including blaming heavy alcohol consumption for his actions. His legal team earlier failed with their attempts to have the case thrown out and also to have a private trial for the defender.