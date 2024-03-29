Dani Alves parties until 5am after getting bail for €1 million - Reports

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves was reportedly partying until late in the night after leaving jail. According to Spanish television program 'This is Life', the Brazilian celebrated his father's recent birthday all the way until 5 AM at his house in Esplugues de Llobregat in Barcelona.

This comes after the defender served over 15 months of time in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in December 2022. He was found guilty in February and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Alves served a lengthy time behind bars but his stay could have been cut short if he had managed to make the bail payment. A report from Spanish outlet Sport claims that his money in Brazil has been frozen over disputes with ex-wife Dinorah Santana, with his lawyer even claiming that the player is 'broke'.

However, Alves has finally managed to fork up the €1 million bail bond to get out of jail. Alongside the party at home, he was also spotted at a dinner party in Barcelona earlier in the evening.

The 40-year-old was once again seen attending court on Thursday morning. According to the terms of his bail release, he is to sign in at court on a weekly basis.

Atletico Madrid star denies helping Dani Alves in making massive bail bond payment

Depay reportedly helped out his former teammate Dani Alves.

Atletico Madrid attacker Memphis Depay has hit back at claims that he helped former Barcelona star Dani Alves make a €1 million bail payment. The player's representatives rubbished the claims, saying (via Mundo Deportivo):

‘fake news’ – ‘It’s fake news, it’s not true at all.’

The former Brazil star spent over a year in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman. A report from Spanish outlet La Vanguardia claims that despite having fortunes of over €50 million, Alves has been unable to access it, leading to his lengthy imprisonment. TUDN Mexico added on to this, saying that the player's friends put in the required money, with Depay also contributing.

The pair enjoyed a short spell together as teammates at Barcelona, playing 12 games alongside each other in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

The Dutchman is not the first player who has been involved in this scandal. Earlier, it was reported that Al-Hilal superstar Neymar also helped Alves out over this situation, making a payment of €150,000 as damages to the victim. However, Neymar's father later clarified that they would not be paying the bail amount.