Dani Alves responds to possibility of PSG's Lionel Messi overtaking him as player with most trophies

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves has backed Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi to overtake him as the player with the most trophies in football history.

Messi, who joined PSG last summer on a two-year contract following his surprise exit from Barcelona on a free transfer, recently helped his team win a trophy. The 35-year-old scored in the Parisians' 4-0 Trophee des Champions win over Nantes in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 31.

His second silverware time in France was the 41st trophy of his illustrious career, which includes four titles with Argentina. The attacker is now just two shy of Alves' record.

TNT Sports Argentina posted a photo with the two players' trophy count on Twitter, to which Alves humbly replied:

"Nothing to worry about. It’s another assist I'm giving him."

Messi quedó a dos títulos de alcanzar al brasileño y ser el más ganador de la historia



After making his debut for Barcelona in 2004, Lionel Messi won a whopping 35 trophies with them. That includes ten La Liga, eight Supercopa de Espana, seven Copa del Rey, four UEFA Champions League, three UEFA Super Cup and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

For PSG, he has won a Ligue 1 title and one Trophee des Champions. With Argentina, he has won the Copa America (2021), CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions (2022), Olympic Gold Medal (2008) and FIFA U20 World Cup (2005).

During his illustrious career, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered 770 goals and 332 assists in 975 appearances for Argentina, Barcelona and PSG combined. Interestingly, Alves has assisted 43 of those goals - all for the Blaugrana.

Will Lionel Messi add to his trophy haul in Qatar this year?

Lionel Messi's Argentina will be one of the favorites to go all the way at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. The Lionel Scaloni-managed team are in a rich vein of form, lifting two international trophies in the space of 12 months.

Ranked third in the world, Argentina are on a 33-match unbeaten streak and are just four wins short of the longest win streak in international football. Italy currently hold that record, going 37 games unbeaten between 2018 and 2021.

Only Italy (37), Brazil (35) and Spain (35) have managed more in history! Argentina are unbeaten in 33 games in all competitions!Only Italy (37), Brazil (35) and Spain (35) have managed more in history! Argentina are unbeaten in 33 games in all competitions! 🔥 Only Italy (37), Brazil (35) and Spain (35) have managed more in history! ⌛️🇦🇷 https://t.co/Z32eoVw7Jl

The PSG forward is expected to launch a final charge at winning the prestigious tournament. After losing the 2014 FIFA World Cup final 1-0 to Germany, Messi will hope to guide his country to their first title in the competition since 1986.

Argentina have been drawn in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The first FIFA World Cup in winter will kick off in Qatar on November 21, with the final scheduled on December 18.

