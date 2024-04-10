Dani Alves' wife Joana Sanz appears to deny breakup rumors with Instagram post as Barcelona legend is released from prison

Dani Alves' wife Joana Sanz has posted a photo on Instagram to show her support for the disgraced Barcelona legend. The right-back was released from prison in Spain after his bail was posted, ending his 14-month incarceration.

Brazil and Barcelona legend Alves was arrested in January 2023 after he was ruled to have been guilty of a rape allegation from a woman at a nightclub. Following his arrest and subsequent detention, his wife Joana Sanz appeared to distance herself from him, unfollowing him on social media and moving out of their home.

Earlier this year, Dani Alves was subjected to a court trial, in which he was found guilty of rape and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars. His lawyer, Ines Guardiola, however, managed to secure an appeal, leading to his release from incarceration following the payment of a €1 million bail.

Model Joana Sanz posted a photo of the couple holding hands on her Instagram story shortly after his release from prison. Marca reports that the Brazilian right-back asked her to do this in order to silence all rumors regarding the state of their relationship.

Dani Alves and Joana Sanz holding hands

Sanz and Alves have been married since 2017 and have no children together, although the 40-year-old defender has two children from a prior marriage. She testified in court on February 6, explaining the state of her husband on the day of the crime.

Joana Sanz previously refuted claims of an official divorce from the right-back despite rumors circulating of their divorce. Her post on Instagram has now confirmed her stance towards the relationship, as they look to be back together.

Dani Alves keen on return to football following bail release: Reports

Former Barcelona man Dani Alves is looking to make a return to professional football if his appeal against his rape conviction is successful. The Brazil international did not retire before his arrest in January 2023 and was on the books of Mexican side Pumas UNAM, who terminated his contract afterwards.

Alves was said to have been facing financial ruin, necessitating outside help to fund his bail fee of €1 million. The 40-year-old might have put that to bed after reportedly throwing a party until the early hours of the morning in his Barcelona mansion following his release on bail.

The former Juventus man is now looking to return to professional football in some capacity, as per El Pais. He expects his conviction to be permanently overturned after his appeal process, which could take as long as a year.

Dani Alves had to submit his passports and check in weekly at the court for the duration of his bail. Until his appeal is successful, he will be unable to take any steps towards a return to football.

