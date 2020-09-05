Dani Ceballos reveals he rejected Real Madrid's offer and joined Arsenal

Dani Ceballos has revealed that he rejected an offer to stay at Real Madrid. The Spaniard moved to Arsenal once again on Friday night, on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old midfielder spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Arsenal and impressed under Mikel Arteta. Dani Ceballos spoke to the Gunners' official website and said:

“I’m very pleased to be back with Arsenal, where I had such a good time last season. I’m very happy to have come back to a club where I feel important. It’s true that I had other options, such as staying at Real Madrid and going back to the Spanish league, where there were teams interested in me.”

Dani Ceballos confirmed that he spoke to Mikel Arteta before the end of the 2019/20 season and informed him of his willingness to continue at the club. The midfielder aims to win trophies at the club and said:

“I spoke to the coach last year, before the FA Cup final, and told him that I wanted to stay at Arsenal and win titles. I’d been really happy with what Mikel [Arteta] had built at the club since I came in. I had a great time at this club last season and there was never any doubt in my mind that I wanted to come back.”

Apart from Real Madrid's offer, reports suggested that multiple Spanish clubs were interested in signing the midfielder this summer.

Dani Ceballos at Arsenal

Dani Ceballos was signed by Unai Emery last summer but the manager was sacked midway through the season. Mikel Arteta took over and got the best out of Real Madrid loanee at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old partnered with Granit Xhaka in the heart of the midfield and helped the Gunners win the FA Cup. Arsenal fans were desperate to see the Spaniard back at the club this season and were all over his social media accounts.

Dani Ceballos becomes Arsenal's 3rd signing of the summer after Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes. Mikel Arteta has been working on getting the Gunners back in the top 4 and has made some impressive signings to bolster the squad.