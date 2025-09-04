Daniel Levy steps down as Executive Chairman of Tottenham after nearly 25 years with the club

Daniel Levy has stepped down as the Executive Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur. This marks the end of a 25-year stint, during which he led the club to two major trophies.

Ad

Levy was appointed to Tottenham's board in December 2000 following ENIC's purchase of the club from Alan Sugar. He helped the club compete in Europe in 18 of the last 20 seasons and built a state-of-the-art stadium as well. The north London side won a Carabao Cup (2008) and a UEFA Europa League (2025) under his tenure.

On Thursday, September 4, Spurs put out a statement announcing that the 63-year-old has stepped down from his role. Daniel Levy said in the statement:

Ad

Trending

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community. I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years."

Ad

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

Daniel Levy and his family still own around 29.88% of ENIC's share of Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham announce Peter Charrington as Non-Executive Chairman

Daniel Levy has stepped down as Executive Chairman at Tottenham. The club hasn't announced his replacement yet, announcing Peter Charrington as a Non-Executive Chairman instead. Meanwhile, Vinai Venkatesham, who joined the club this year, will remain the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ad

Charrington said in his statement on Thursday:

“I am very honoured to become Non-Executive Chairman of this extraordinary Club and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Daniel and his family for their commitment and loyalty to the Club over so many years."

“This is a new era of leadership for the club, on and off the pitch. I do recognise there has been a lot of change in recent months as we put in place new foundations for the future. We are now fully focused on stability and empowering our talented people across the Club, led by Vinai and his executive team.”

Not only the hierachy but Tottenham have also moved into a new era on the pitch this summer. They sacked Ange Postecoglou in June despite him winning the club's first trophy (Europa League) in 17 years, and have appointed Thomas Frank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More