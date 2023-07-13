Daniel Riolo makes massive claim about Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG amid Real Madrid links

RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has claimed that Kylian Mbappe will remain at PSG this season. He added that the forward does not have an agreement with Real Madrid, and there have been no discussions either.

Le10Sport have reported that PSG want Mbappe to make a decision this summer. He can either sign a new deal at the club or leave before the transfer window closes.

Speaking on RMC Sports' AfterFoot, Riolo claimed that Mbappe has not started talks with Real Madrid. He said:

"The rumors about an agreement between Mbappé and Real Madrid? These are totally false, absurd, baseless rumours. It is false, there is no agreement and he does not discuss with Real Madrid. Is there an offer? There are not any. Is it discussing with a club? No."

The journalist added that the forward will remain at PSG this season. He believes that the Frenchman will be made to stay even if it is on the bench. He said:

"I am announcing something to you this evening: Mbappé will be at PSG next season. Is this info? Yes. Even if they assume until the end and put Mbappé on the bench, Mbappé remains at PSG. Mbappé remains at PSG. He is ready to accept this situation."

Spanish publication Marca have reported that Real Madrid are Kylian Mbappe's dream club and he will be joining them this summer or next.

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free" - PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Kylian Mbappe

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that he will not let Kylian Mbappe leave the club on a free transfer. He added they are disappointed at the forward for making his decision to leave the club public.

Al-Khelaifi also claimed that no player is bigger than the club, and they will sell him if he does not agree to a new contract. He was talking to the media during the unveiling of manager Luis Enrique, when he said:

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian [Mbappe] is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

Kylian Mbappe has already confirmed that he will not be signing a new deal at the club this summer. The forward penned a two-year contract last summer and wants to leave as a free agent at the end of the 2023/24 season.

