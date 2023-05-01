Daniel Riolo slams Lionel Messi for what he did after PSG defeat to Lorient

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 3-1 defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1, Lionel Messi traveled to Saudi Arabia to do his duties as the traveling brand ambassador of the country. The action by the Argentine left journalist Daniel Riolo infuriated.

The Parisians suffered their third defeat in their last six games against Lorient. Considering the gap in quality between the two teams in the league table, the result was an unexpected one.

Riolo was unhappy with Messi's response to losing the game as he wrote on Twitter:

"The day after another dismal performance, Messi is in Saudi Arabia on promotion. Back on Wednesday for everyone. Is there not a single day when something goes wrong at PSG?"

Daniel Riolo @DanielRiolo Lendemain d'une nouvelle prestation lamentable, Messi est en Arabie Saoudite en promo. Reprise mercredi pour tt le monde. Est ce qu'il y a un seul jour où un truc tourne rond au PSG ?

Lionel Messi didn't have a very bright performance during the clash against Lorient. He managed no shots on target and completed only three dribbles. Messi also lost possession of the ball a massive 16 times during the match.

Former Barcelona official spoke about PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to La Liga

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his PSG contract. The Argentine is yet to pen an extension to his deal and there have been widespread reports linking him with a move back to Barcelona.

Former Barcelona senator Jaume Llopis, however, recently made a stunning revelation. Llopis, who is an economist as well, claimed that Messi won't return to the Blaugrana and that the Catalan club are selling wolf tickets. He told MARCA:

"He will not come. It's another smoke screen [to cover the club's problems]."

Messi left Barca in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his deal due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches before leaving the club.

Since joining the Parisian club on a free transfer, he has scored 31 goals and has provided 34 assists in 71 matches. While him returning to La Liga would be the stuff of fairytales, given Barca's financial situation, the process looks difficult.

