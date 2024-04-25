Daniel Sturridge makes bold Sadio Mane admission after Liverpool’s 0-2 loss to Everton

Daniel Sturridge has stated that Liverpool are yet to replace Sadio Mane. He does not think Luis Diaz is good enough to get the goals for the Reds as the Senegal star did under Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the loss to Everton, the former Liverpool forward claimed that the Reds miss a player like Mane. He said:

"Sadio Mane, I don't think he's been replaced."

Diaz has had a tough season but has still managed eight goals and four assists in his 33 Premier League games. The Colombian had chances to score against Everton on Wednesday night but failed to find the back of the net in the 2-0 defeat.

Klopp spoke about the loss and admitted that it was a disappointing performance. He added that his players let the game flow as Everton wanted and told the club's official website:

"No good thoughts at all. Very disappointed, frustrated obviously. I had now obviously a few interviews and I would say you can sum up: it was not good enough. We played the game, or let it happen, the game Everton wanted. They scored two goals from set-pieces. The first one we defended somehow three times but in the end we put it on a plate and I don't think Branthwaite scored it, he didn't even hit the ball properly but the ball rolls over the line.

"After that we had our best period, we really put them under pressure, we created big chances and didn't score. Going like that in half-time, each situation we missed gave Everton kind of momentum even more and took away from us. We never had it, but it didn't help."

Liverpool are now three points behind current league leaders Arsenal. They could slip to third and fall five points behind the leaders if Manchester City win their two games in hand.

Sadio Mane was impressed with Luis Diaz at Liverpool

Sadio Mane spent six months in the Liverpool dressing room with Luis Diaz before leaving for Bayern Munich. The Senegal star revealed that he was impressed with the new signing from FC Porto and told the media:

"I've spent two, three days with him and he's a very, very nice guy. For sure he will do great for Liverpool because he's so, so talented and he's very humble. A very hard-working player. I don't see it as competition. I see it as making each other better players. If you want to be a great team you need these kinds of players. We are really happy to have these kinds of players and for sure, we're going to win and Liverpool will win from it."

Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz played 20 matches together at Liverpool and combined for three goals. They lost just once when they both started the match – the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid.