Danny Murphy names European team that are 'on a different level' to Arsenal and Liverpool while predicting winners of the PL this season

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has backed Arsenal to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title this season, while stating that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are operating 'on a different level' compared to the two English clubs.

Ad

With just eight league games played so far this term, it appears that this could be the season Arsenal finally put an end to their near misses in the Premier League. The Gunners currently sit atop the standings with 19 points, while reigning champions Liverpool are third with 15 points.

Apart from their impressive run in the league, Mikel Arteta’s side are also performing excellently in the UEFA Champions League. They’ve won all three of their matches and are one of only two teams yet to concede a goal in the competition.

Ad

Trending

Murphy had previously backed the Reds to retain the Premier League title in May, asserting that signing Florian Wirtz will increase their chances of winning it. However, the 48-year-old has now changed his mind. During a recent appearance on talkSPORT, when asked whether he expects Arsenal to win either the Premier League or the Champions League this season, Murphy said:

“Yes, I do now. I think they win the Premier League. In the Champions League… PSG, when everyone is fit, they’re on a different level.”

Ad

Notably, the Gunners finished as runners-up in each of the last three seasons, but will hope to become English champions next summer for the first time since 2004. Liverpool, meanwhile, appear to be in crisis, having lost each of their last three Premier League games.

Arsenal Wenger backs Arsenal to win Premier League title; compares their squad with Liverpool’s

Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger believes the Gunners are strong contenders for the Premier League title this season and says that they have a more ‘complete squad’ than Liverpool. The north London side were one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window, spending over £250m on new additions.

Ad

In a recent segment on beIN Sports, Wenger was asked whether he viewed Arsenal as genuine title contenders, to which he responded:

“Yes, without any hesitation. You might say that I say that every year but I believe this year they are really equipped to deal with any problems. When they lost Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka last season it was too much but this year you have [Noni] Madueke, [Eberechi] Eze, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard. At the back they have [Cristhian] Mosquera, down the flanks and at the back they have replacements. [Myles] Lewis-Skelly doesn’t get in the team at the moment and he’s an England international. I think they have the most complete squad.

Ad

On why his former side have more squad depth than Liverpool, Wenger referred to a match where manager Arne Slot played Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch out of position.

“Compare them with Liverpool, I watched them against Chelsea and [Dominik] Szoboszlai was at right-back and [Ryan] Gravenberch was centre back. Arsenal would not be in that kind of position, he added.”

The Gunners will face Crystal Palace in their next match on Sunday, while Liverpool will travel to Gtech Community Stadium to lock horns with Brentford on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More