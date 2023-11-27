Danny Murphy pinpoints issue Arsenal and Liverpool could face in Premier League title race with Manchester City

Ex-Liverpool star Danny Murphy has insisted that the Reds and Arsenal have to be wary about Manchester City's Premier League form in the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Speaking on the BBC's Match of the Day 2, Murphy shared his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp-led side's Premier League title credentials. Comparing his former club to the Gunners, he said (h/t The Boot Room):

"I think they have five players in attacking areas all competing for three places and I think their firepower is probably a bit better than Arsenal's in my opinion. They have more options in the final third which might be the defining factor."

Pinpointing Manchester City's ruthlessness in a title race, Murphy said:

"The concern for [them] is if Manchester City do what they have tended to do most seasons and get better as the second half of the season comes to us. They are very rarely top at this stage and if they go up another couple of gears, can Liverpool and Arsenal stay with them? I hope so but we never know."

Manchester City, who went on a 12-match winning run in the Premier League past season, are currently second with 29 points from 13 outings with a goal difference of +20. While the Gunners are atop the league standings with 30 points, Liverpool are third with 28 points now.

John Barnes asserts Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai would have settled in at Arsenal

Speaking to talkSPORT, Liverpool legend John Barnes lauded Dominik Szoboszlai and stated that the midfielder would not have fit in at either Arsenal or Manchester City. He elaborated:

"Szoboszlai has been incredible. I'd kind of heard about him before, but I've never see him and that's how good the scouting is. I don't think he'd suit Manchester City or Arsenal, and he probably wouldn't go there!"

Likening the Hungarian to Reds great Steven Gerrard, Barnes added:

"But when he came, having never heard of him, from the first time I saw him, he was just incredible, he could play anywhere. He reminds me of Steven Gerrard to a certain extent, because you don't necessarily get box-to-box midfield players who can defend, who can attack, but that's what he does."

Szoboszlai, who joined Jurgen Klopp's outfit in a £60 million move from RB Leipzig in the summer, has opened his new club chapter with aplomb. The 23-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists in 18 games, including 14 starts, across competitions for Liverpool.

Prior to joining the Merseyside outfit, Szoboszlai spent two full seasons at Leipzig. He registered 20 goals and 22 assists in 91 appearances for the Bundesliga team, helping them lift two DFB Pokal trophies.