Danny Murphy predicts who will finish in the top 4 among Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham 

Danny Murphy has predicted who will finish in the top four of the Premier League between Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal are the side currently leading the way in the league with a one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City after nine games being played.

Former Liverpool midfielder Murphy has predicted that the duo will finish in the top four, with City winning the title for the ninth time.

He has tipped the Gunners to finish second and believes Chelsea will claim third while his former side, Liverpool, will join those three in fourth.

Murphy told FairBettingSites:

“Liverpool will finish 4th."

Murphy then went on to discuss Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's current situation at Anfield.

The Merseysiders currently sit in 10th place with just two wins in their opening eight league fixtures.

Murphy said:

"He (Klopp) can’t change his philosophy and his way of managing that’s given so much success overnight. For me, it’s just about being on top of players, reinforcing the messages and making sure they’re training at a high level because performances don’t improve unless your training is at it."

He added:

"There’s a lot of honest players in that squad to look at themselves, and I’m concerned, but I’m not worried. The cream always rises to the top.”

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We need to become unpredictable again."



Jurgen Klopp outlines what he wants to see improved in Liverpool's performances 🗣 "We need to become unpredictable again."Jurgen Klopp outlines what he wants to see improved in Liverpool's performances https://t.co/jfALl9Zmub

The Anfield outfit are likely to be rivaled by United and Tottenham for a place in the top four alongside Chelsea.

As it stands, Spurs are sitting third with six wins, two draws and one defeat in nine.

Meanwhile, the Blues are behind them in fourth, having won five, drawn one and lost two of their eight games.

The Red Devils are in fifth and have won five and lost three of their eight fixtures.

Chelsea have made a quick turnaround under new manager Graham Potter, having endured a difficult start to the campaign.

Former coach Thomas Tuchel was sacked in early September with the side sitting in sixth and losing twice, including a 3-0 thrashing away at Leeds United.

However, Potter is unbeaten since taking over at Stamford Bridge and has propelled his side up the table and has done so impressively.

The Blues are playing with more attacking rhythm and intent and are not the overly-defensive side that struggled under Tuchel at the start of the season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Top of their Champions League group

4 straight wins

Unbeaten



Graham Potter has had a solid start as Chelsea manager Top of their Champions League group4 straight winsUnbeatenGraham Potter has had a solid start as Chelsea manager ✅ Top of their Champions League group✅ 4 straight wins✅ UnbeatenGraham Potter has had a solid start as Chelsea manager 🔵 https://t.co/OxuML95cXT

The same can't be said for Liverpool, who have had a nightmare start in the league, losing to potential top four rivals Arsenal and United.

They did beat Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League on October 12, and will be hoping that will kickstart their season.

