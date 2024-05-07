Darren Bent believes PL duo could become 'superstars' if they joined Manchester City or Liverpool

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent recently suggested that Crystal Palace forwards Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze could blossom at Liverpool or Manchester City. Bent stated that the pair could develop into top players with the coaching they would receive at elite clubs.

Speaking with pundit Andy Goldstein in a conversation on talkSPORT, Bent said (via TBR Football):

“Can you imagine Olise or Eze going to Man City under Pep’s guidance?"

Goldstein replied: “I don’t know if Olise will work there. You understand what I am saying? Eze maybe, but Olise…”

Bent added: “Free-spirited?”

“Imagine him at Liverpool then. The coaching they are going to get at these clubs, they could turn into superstars. Eze could play wide left, wide right, number 10, I think he could play even, not a holding midfield role but as an 8.”

After missing the early part of the season with an injury, Olise has hit a purple patch for Crystal Palace. He has nine goals and four assists for the Eagles in just 17 league appearances. Having already been linked to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, a move to a top club seems to be on the cards for the 22-year-old.

Eze has also been impressive for Oliver Glasner's side. He has eight goals and three assists in 25 league games and has the versatility to play on either wing or in midfield, which could be a useful quality should top teams come looking for an attacker.

The pair could be attractive options for a Liverpool side who could be in flux with the impending exit of Jurgen Klopp. If Mohamed Salah completes a move to the Saudi Pro League, Olise could be a great fit to replace the Egyptian winger.

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Liverpool transfer strategy in upcoming window

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested that Liverpool could look to add a centre-back and a striker in the summer. With new manager Arne Slot set to arrive from Dutch side Feyenoord, the Reds are keen on strengthening these positions rather than the midfield.

In his Daily Briefing, Romano wrote (via GiveMeSport):

"Liverpool have different priorities – a new centre-back, and a new player in the offensive positions, so these are the areas to watch, more than a big signing in midfield."

The Merseysiders invested heavily into their midfield last summer. Having targeted the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia early on, they ended up completing deals for Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in the summer of 2023.

Central defense could be a position in focus for Liverpool with Joel Matip's contract set to expire. With Virgil van Dijk getting older and Ibrahima Konate struggling with persistent injuries, adding a top centre-back could be a priority for the side.