Darren Bent claims Manchester City star is better than Manchester United legend in debate over best PL player in his position

Darren Bent has argued that Manchester City's Kyle Walker trumps Manchester United icon Gary Neville as the best right-back the Premier League has ever seen.

Walker put in a magnificent performance as City beat Real Madrid 4-0 (5-1 aggregate) to advance to the Champions League final. The English defender was tasked with dealing with Vinicius Junior and did so with aplomb. He made one clearance, and two tackles, and won four of five ground duels.

It was a superb display from the England international and Bent has lauded him as the Premier League's greatest-ever right-back. He held a debate with his talkSPORT co-presenter Andy Goldstein. He is asked by his colleague:

"So the sentence you're going with is that Kyle Walker is the best right-back the Premier League's ever seen."

Bent responds by admitting Neville was a legend at Manchester United:

"Yeah ever have I think. Well, I know the obvious is Gary Neville... what Gary Neville did at United was phenomenal. The trophies that he won he was part of that team that was unstoppable for so long, captain of Manchester United for years."

However, Bent insists that Walker is better by alluding to his talents in modern-day football:

"But I just think if you look at ability wise and the modern day full-back, the pace from Kyle Walker he's good on the ball, can get up and down, he absolutely loves one on one defending."

Goldstein claims that Bent is describing Neville and although Bent agrees he had similar traits, he believes Walker is the better player:

"You'll get no arguments from me, I just feel that Kyle Walker is better."

Walker has established himself as one of the Premier League's most highly regarded right-backs during his time at Manchester City. The England international has featured 34 times across competitions this season, providing one assist.

He arrived at the Etihad from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 for £50 million. He has won the Premier League four times, the League Cup four times, and the FA Cup. He has made 249 appearances, scoring six goals and providing 18 assists.

Neville cemented himself as one of the Premier League's most legendary full-backs at Manchester United. He made 600 appearances, scoring seven goals and contributing 47 assists. The Red Devils icon is regarded as one of the best captains in English football history, winning 12 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, and four FA Cups.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel makes joke about treble to Manchester City's Ruben Dias

The Manchester United great is backing his side to end City's treble hopes.

Manchester City are on course to win the treble after beating Real Madrid to advance to the Champions League final. They will face Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10.

However, they will turn their attention to the league before then and will win the title if they beat Chelsea this Sunday (May 28). They are also in the FA Cup final facing Manchester United on June 3 at Wembley.

Red Devils hero Peter Schmeichel spoke to Ruben Dias on CBS Sports after Manchester City's win against Madrid. He joked with the Portuguese defender about the Cityzens' missing out on the treble due to the clash with Erik ten Hag's side:

"I am convinced you are going to win the Premier League. That is absolutely sure. And I'm also convinced that you're going to beat Inter. But to win the treble, you've got to beat Man United, I'm not sure you can do that!"

Manchester City are looking to become the second team in English football history to win a European treble. Manchester United are the only side to do it, achieving the feat in 1999.

