Darren Bent names Chelsea midfielder who has been better than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this season 

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been the club's best midfielder this season ahead of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Gallagher has played an important role in Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, at times playing as captain in Reece James' absence. The English full-back, who received the armband ahead of the current campaign, is sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Gallagher has registered 16 Premier League appearances for the Blues, recording four assists this term. Caicedo, who the club signed for a British record £115 million in the summer, is yet to register a goal contribution after 15 league appearances.

Fernandez, the most expensive British signing (£107 million) before Caicedo's transfer, has scored two goals and provided one assist in 16 games. Amid prominent names in the midfield department, the Chelsea academy graduate Gallagher stands out for Bent.

The pundit told talkSPORT (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“When you look at all the money they’ve spent in that midfield area, I know he’s an academy graduate, I understand that, I think he’s been better than all of them. Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo is still yet to get going. I think Conor Gallagher has been the best.”

Gallagher's future at the club remains uncertain as he enters the final 18 months of his contract. The English midfielder has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly open to offers in January (via Sky Sports).

"It's difficult for the coach to talk" - Chelsea boss Pochettino opens up about Conor Gallagher's future

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is unsure of whether Gallagher will extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine boss insists that the decision lies with the club and the player.

When asked about his contract ending in 2025, Pochettino said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It's difficult for the coach to talk… it’s up to the club and the player. It's going to be a decision of the club and Gallagher."

Pochettino also praised the midfielder for his performances and his impact on the team so far this season, seemingly indicating his desire to keep Gallagher at the club. He added:

“It's going to be a decision of the club and Gallagher. I can give my advice. So far, Conor is doing fantastic for the team."

The Blues are currently tenth in the Premier League table amid turbulent form under Pochettino this season. The west London outfit have only won six games in 18 league encounters so far.

