Darren Bent names European giants as 'perfect' destination for Harry Kane

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has claimed that Manchester United are the perfect destination for Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old is fast approaching his 30s but is yet to win a single trophy as a Tottenham player throughout his professional career. He came close to leaving for Manchester City last summer but the move did not materialize.

The Cityzens signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund before the start of the season. It is safe to say that any remnants of interest they may have had in Kane would have dissipated after the Norway international's arrival.

Bent believes that in such a scenario, Manchester United are the ideal club for Kane to join. The Red Devils, he says, are in need of a centre-forward.

Bent told talkSPORT:

"Where does he go? That City bubbles gone. United would be perfect, they need a centre-forward. So that makes sense.”

However, he believes it will be hard to sign Kane from Spurs for a couple of reasons. First, the Englishman may not want to leave his boyhood club and second, his potential price tag.

Bent continued:

"I’m not convinced he’ll leave. One, Harry loves the football club. Two, someone’s got to sum up the money...

"...They clearly believed that he was worth it, but Spurs thought he was worth more. Spurs are a club where if you don’t hit the price they want, you’re not going anywhere."

The former Aston Villa centre-forward then came up with a nine-figure price tag for Spurs' prized possession. He concluded:

"There’s no way Daniel Levy will let him walk out for £60m. He could have two weeks left on his contract, Daniel Levy will still want £100m."

Manchester United could use someone like Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

Harry Kane is in the prime years of his career and still has a lot left to give at international and club level.

He has plenty of experience and knows the Premier League inside out. Manchester United, meanwhile, are struggling up front with regards to personnel.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have blown hot and cold over the past several seasons. They cannot be relied upon by manager Erik ten Hag if he wants someone to score over 30 goals a season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is evidently on the decline and his contract expires at the end of the season. Even if it didn't, it has become clear that he has no future under Ten Hag.

It remains to be seen, however, if Spurs will sanction a deal to strengthen a direct top-four rival such as Manchester United. The England captain's current contract at Spurs runs until the summer of 2024.

