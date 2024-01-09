Darren Bent names five PL midfielders who have been better than Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes this season

Darren Bent has boldly named five Premier League attacking midfielders he insists are outperforming Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been part of a Red Devils side that have nosedived from a superb 2022-23 campaign. Erik ten Hag's men sit eighth in the league and have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup already.

The 29-year-old has been an ever-present for Manchester United, posting six goals and five assists in 27 games across competitions. Statistically, he's been one of the Premier League's leading playmakers, with the most chances created from open play in 2023 than any other player (100).

However, Bent doesn't think Bruno Fernandes has been as impressive this season as those statistics would make you believe. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker argued that Scott McTominay has been more of an asset to the Red Devils. He told talkSPORT:

"McTominay for Manchester United has been better than Bruno, with all of (his goals). Bruno's goals this season have come against Forest, near the bottom, Burnley, in the bottom three, and Fulham."

Bent then offered four Premier League attacking midfielders who he is adamant have been better than Fernandes:

"I could pick so many 10s that have been better than him this season. Cole Palmer's been better than him. Paqueta's been better than him. When Alvarez plays 10 for Man City he's better than him. Odegaard's having a poor season but he's still been better."

Cole Palmer has been in fine form for Chelsea since arriving from Manchester City in the summer. The English attacker has posted eight goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta has continued to earn praise as one of the Hammers' most exciting players. The Brazilian has chipped in with five goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions.

City's Julian Alvarez has stepped to the fore this season with two goals and as many assists in four games as a number 10. The Argentine attacker has displayed his versatility and stepped out of Erling Haaland's shadow.

As for Martin Odegaard, there is some debate over his current form at Arsenal. The Norweigan playmaker has managed seven goals and four assists in 26 games across competitions, somewhat unable to replicate his 2022-23 heroics.

Erik ten Hag launched a staunch defense of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is a polarizing figure.

Bruno Fernandes was appointed Manchester United captain in the summer, replacing Harry Maguire in the role. The Portugal international has had his fair share of critics during his time at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils midfielder's appointment as skipper has only further led to his performances being under the microscope. Some argue that he doesn't display the leadership qualities befitting a United captain.

Fernandes displayed his importance to Ten Hag's side in November when he scored a 90+1st minute winner against Fulham. His manager touched on those doubting the former Sporting CP man (via TNT Sports):

"I don’t understand [doubts over Fernandes] because everyone has mistakes, no one is perfect, but he’s doing a lot of things very good and he showed every time as a captain he’s an example."

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's protagonist for four years. He's bagged 70 goals and 59 assists in 212 games across competitions.