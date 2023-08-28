Darwin Nunez’s partner sends touching two-word message to Liverpool striker after Newcastle heroics

Darwin Nunez's girlfriend Lorena Manas has sent him a message of love following his latest performance for Liverpool.

Nunez was the host of the late, late show for the Reds as they beat Newcastle United 2-1 at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday, August 27. The Uruguayan came off the bench to score twice after the 80th minute to help his side, who were down to 10 men, pick up a spectacular victory.

After the game, Nunez took to Instagram to post a carousel of images from the game. The Liverpool man captioned the post:

"Never give up! 👍🏻 Great team effort! Thanks for the support! 🤣"

Manas commented under the post with this (translated to English by Instagram):

"My life ❤️"

Nunez and Manas met in 2020 (as per AS), though the exact timeline of their relationship is unknown. They have one child together named Darwin, who was born in January last year.

Some of Nunez's Liverpool teammates also left comments on his post, with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai writing:

"❤️🔥"

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate commented:

"Hermano 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️"

Midfield prodigy Stefan Bajetic wrote:

"Wow hermano❤️🙌"

"Two top-class goals" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises Darwin Nunez for his display against Newcastle

Darwin Nunez started only 26 matches last season for Liverpool, coming on as a substitute in 16 games. This time around, the Uruguayan has come off the bench in all three of the Reds' Premier League matches and has received just 41 minutes of action excluding stoppage time.

Speaking after his side's win over Newcastle United, Jurgen Klopp stated that not starting seemed to fire up Nunez. He said (as quoted by This is Anfield):

“He was obviously fired up from not playing, not starting, then put all the energy in these two shots. It was a super mature performance and two top-class goals.”

Nunez notably had only nine touches of the ball on Sunday after replacing Alexis Mac Allister in the 77th minute. However, two of those were clinical finishes from the right side of the box across Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope and into the bottom corner. They were also the Reds' only shots on target of the half.