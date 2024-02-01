Darwin Nunez sets unwanted Premier League record in Liverpool’s thrashing of Chelsea

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez became the first player in Premier League history to hit the woodwork four times in the same match during the Reds' win over Chelsea on Wednesday night. Jurgen Klopp's side absolutely demolished the Blues 4-1 at Anfield to remain in the driver's seat in the Premier League title race.

Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz scored for the Merseysiders, while Christopher Nkunku found the back of the net for Chelsea. However, Liverpool could have easily enjoyed a far bigger win if Nunez had his shooting boots on.

The Uruguay international set an unwanted record on Wednesday night against Chelsea by becoming the first player in Premier League history to hit the post four times, as per Opta. While he could be called unlucky for two of his efforts, the other two were from the penalty spot and a header from just 12 yards out.

According to Opta, Nunez has hit the woodwork seven times in the Premier League this campaign, which is also the highest. In fact, he has hit the post more than twice as many times as any other player.

Expand Tweet

Before Nunez, four players topped the list, having hit the woodwork thrice in a single game. They were Jay-Jay Okocha for Bolton, Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United, Timo Werner for Chelsea, and Leandro Trossard for Brighton.

Nunez did come up with the assist for Liverpool's fourth goal of the game as he set up Luis Diaz. While the Uruguay international has often been scrutinized for his poor finishing, his attitude and work rate have been exemplary.

Since joining the Merseyside giants for a reported club-record fee of £85 million in the summer of 2023, Nunez has scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 75 appearances across competitions. The 24-year-old has contributed 11 goals and 12 assists in 34 appearances across competitions this season.

Jamie Carragher lauds Liverpool starlet following his stunning performance against Chelsea

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher lavished praise on youngster Conor Bradley following another excellent showing from the Northern Irishman. The 20-year-old was named the Man of the Match as Jurgen Klopp's side beat Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield on Wednesday, January 31.

The academy graduate set up two goals and scored one, helping the Merseyside giants secure all three points against Mauricio Pochettino's side. During the game, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher hailed the youngster with a post on X. He posted:

"Conor Bradley take a bow son!"

Bradley has been amazing for Jurgen Klopp's side over the last few games while deputizing for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was out with an injury. The youngster has scored once and provided five assists in nine appearances for the Reds this campaign.