David Alaba's massive Real Madrid wages leaked - Reports

Real Madrid's decision to sign former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba on a free transfer this summer was seen as a smart move by many. However, a new angle has been discovered regarding the transfer that would leave several people unimpressed.

German magazine Der Spiegel (via Rafa Honigstein) has leaked the gargantuan wages the Austrian international will earn at the Santiago Bernabeu. As per the mentioned source, Alaba will be paid a whopping €115 million gross by Real Madrid over the five years he has signed with the club.

I leave a special club for another special club. I am really happy and honored to join Real Madrid. After so many years in Munich I will face a new challenge and I will give my best to continue the club's special history. @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/1qyo1wMcy1 — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) May 28, 2021

This includes his sign-on fee and excludes bonuses. It amounts to a massive €25 million per annum gross and £376,000 per week. Real Madrid were also reported to have paid agency fees that totalled €11.5 million.

On the contrary, it was revealed that Bayern Munich attempted to tie the player to a new contract at the Allianz Arena, with a proposal of €16.5 million per annum gross. Los Blancos' offer almost doubles that of the Bavarians.

Alaba's reported wages in the Spanish capital will come as a shock to many Real Madrid fans. The club is in a dire financial situation at the moment. Such an astronomical wage is the least anyone would expect any recruit to earn right now.

David Alaba has been the sole signing Real Madrid have made so far this summer

Real Madrid pushing the self-destruct button?

It's really mysterious to see that Real Madrid have signed David Alaba to such a lucrative offer. The club is swimming in an economic mess right now as the emergence of the deadly coronavirus takes a hit on their finances.

In a bid to lighten the wage bill and raise some funds, a few key players have already been shown the exit door. Brahim Diaz was loaned to AC Milan, Sergio Ramos left for Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer, while Raphael Varane was sold to Manchester United for £41 million.

The situation renders it completely incomprehensible to see any outrageous contracts at the Santiago Bernabeu. Maybe Florentino Perez has some magical formula to turn the situation around. Let's wait and see.

