David Beckham gifts Lionel Messi jersey to Rohit Sharma’s daughter, India captain’s wife Ritika Sajdeh responds 

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh has reacted after former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham gifted their daughter Samaira Sharma a Lionel Messi Jersey.

David Beckham was in India on a three-day tour during which he visited different parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra. He also visited Wankhede Stadium on November 14, when India defeated New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final.

Rohit Sharma's wife's Instagram story

After the match, the Manchester United legend also swapped shirts with Indian cricket captain, Rohit Sharma.

Moreover, he also gifted Sharma's daughter, Samaira an Inter Miami Lionel Messi Jersey, with number 10 on the back. Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh later took to Instagram and uploaded a picture on her story, where she thanked the Englishman. He captioned the post:

“Thank you for making this little Leo Messi fan very happy David Beckham.”

Beckham visited India as UNICEF's Global Goodwill Ambassador intending to promote women's empowerment and gender inclusion.

David Beckham heaps praise on Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham visited Wankhede Stadium for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. Before the match got underway, Beckham met Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar.

Describing his meeting with Tendulkar, the Englishman stated that it was a special feeling. He also recalled his first meet with the former Indian batter at the Wimbledon Championships and praised Sachin Tendulkar for his personality and contribution to the world of sports. He said (via BCCI):

"It was very special, I met Sachin for the first time at Wimbledon and it was special to meet him then, firstly he is the best but as a person he is even better."

"But to spend time with him is even better, for me to spend some time with him in his house was very special, but for me spending time with all the players they were going into an important game so it was nice that they were able to come and say hello it was a pleasure to meet them all."

Later, the Englishman also posed alongside several Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and more. Moreover, he also wished luck to the Indian cricket team captain for the final against Australia on November 19.