David Beckham hails Lionel Messi as the 'greatest' as he sends birthday wishes to the Inter Miami skipper

Inter Miami president David Beckham has hailed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi as the greatest while sending birthday wishes. The former Barcelona star is celebrating his 38th birthday on June 24. It comes a day after Inter Miami qualified for the knockout rounds of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

On the occasion, former Manchester United midfielder and Inter Miami co-owner, David Beckham, sent the Herons club captain birthday wishes. He uploaded a few pictures of himself with the Argentine playmaker on his Instagram account. He also shared an image from the past, when Messi played for Barcelona and Beckham was at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The caption of the Englishman's Instagram post read:

"Happy birthday to the greatest. Have the best day to the ultimate professional, player & person... Happy birthday my friend @leomessi"

After leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2021, Messi joined PSG on a free transfer. After two years in the French capital, the Argentine superstar signed a deal with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has guided Inter Miami to two accolades: the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield trophy in 2024.

PSG star talks about facing Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in the Club World Cup Round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain FC v Botafogo FR: Group B - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

After a 2-2 draw against Brazilian giants Palmeiras, Inter Miami have secured a spot in the Club World Cup Round of 16, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Gianluigi Donnarumma has claimed that facing Lionel Messi would be a great experience, especially because they have been former teammates.

However, the UEFA Champions League winners are hopeful of beating the Argentine playmaker's side as they aim to add another trophy to their cabinet. Gianluigi Donnarumma told DAZN France (via Albiceleste Talk on X):

"Facing Messi? It would be amazing. We played two years with the greatest player in the world. But I hope we win, because he has already won many awards."

Inter Miami will face Les Perisien on Sunday, June 29, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Meanwhile, Palmeiras will face Botafogo, who beat PSG 1-0, in the other knockout match.

