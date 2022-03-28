David Beckham looking to reunite 4 Barcelona legends including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami - Reports

David Beckham is reportedly looking to bring Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to Inter Miami. The Englishman is the current president and co-owner of Inter Miami and is looking to sign the four superstars as free agents in the near future.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez may become the first acquisition as the Uruguayan is set to become a free-agent this summer and has no intention of extending his contract.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets will become free agents in the summer of 2023. The report states that the Argentinian superstar would not be opposed to joining Inter Miami after the way Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans treated him following their loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Jordi Alba, on the other hand, will only become a free agent in 2024.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Everything points to David Beckham signing Messi, Busquets, Suárez and Jordi Alba for Inter Miami in the coming years. Everything points to David Beckham signing Messi, Busquets, Suárez and Jordi Alba for Inter Miami in the coming years.— @sport https://t.co/jsgUOrDxM2

Beckham is reportedly keen to build around the four superstars following the 2022 Qatar World Cup. It remains to be seen whether the Englishman can convince them to join Inter Miami in the future.

"The doors will be open and as long as I'm a coach" - Xavi on Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

Xavi and Messi were teammates at Barcelona for many years

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about a potential reunion with Lionel Messi in the future. The Spaniard acknowledged that the forward is contracted to PSG, but did not completely rule out a return.

He said:

"I think Messi is the best in history and in the history of the club. The doors will be open and as long as I'm a coach, it's as if he can come every day if he wants. As a club we owe him a great tribute. He has a contract with PSG and I can't do much more. [He can come] to watch training or talk to the coach. That's how it has to be for what he has given us. It's priceless."

MC @CrewsMat10 I truly believe Xavi will bring Messi home in the summer of 2023. I truly believe Xavi will bring Messi home in the summer of 2023.

Edited by Adit Jaganathan