David Beckham's Inter Miami interested in signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports 

Inter Miami, the MLS franchise part-owned by David Beckham, are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after the FIFA World Cup.

According to Deportes Radio, the 37-year-old forward has finally found a club interested in taking him, but it would involve him leaving European football.

The report claims that Beckham's club will attempt to sign the Portugal captain in the summer of 2023, when his Manchester United contract is set to end.

Cristiano Ronaldo was consistently linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the summer as it was reported that he wanted to play Champions League football.

Following his return to Manchester United last summer after 12 years away, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 times in 38 appearances last season. But after failing to join his teammates on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, Erik ten Hag became concerned that he would not be fit enough.

Many expressed concerns that the legendary striker would not be able to fit into Ten Hag's system, which requires high-intensity and pressing from the front. Cristiano Ronaldo has only started two games this term and has failed to score in any of his seven appearances across all competitions.

Pundit believes Manchester United star has replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the team

Following a disastrous start in the Premier League, Ten Hag has led the Red Devils to four consecutive victories. Marcus Rashford's form has been central to those wins, scoring three goals and creating two assists.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes that the England international's upturn in form will keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of the side. The pundit told Football Insider:

“Manchester United look a lot better now, they look more organized and like they have a better team spirit. Everyone was calling for Man United to drop Ronaldo and play players who want to press and they are reaping the benefits.

“You look at Eriksen and Fernandes in the middle creating and McTominay’s looking good. Antony looks like a great signing. Sancho is starting to want to take players on and Rashford is looking like we want to see and thought we had. This amazing Rashford is a guarantee for the World Cup with the way he’s playing.

“It’s looking better at Man United. What it has done as well has probably forced [Todd] Boehly’s hand at Chelsea to think ‘If I don’t change this soon we might not make the top-four’. There are at least six teams fighting for the top four. There is no reason why Chelsea are guaranteed to get it or Spurs or Arsenal."

