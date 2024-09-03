David Beckham sends heartfelt message to Inter Miami star Luis Suarez as he announces international retirement

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has sent a warm message of appreciation for striker Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan announced his international retirement. The 37-year-old called time on his career for his national team on Tuesday.

He's set to play his final game for La Celeste in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at home to Paraguay on Friday. Having played 142 times for his country since his international debut in a 3-1 friendly defeat at Colombia in February 2007, scoring a record 69 times and also providing 39 assists.

Suarez's crowning moment of glory came in their triumphant 2011 Copa America triumph, where he registered four goals and two assists in six games. That included a goal and an assist in the 3-0 final win over Paraguay.

On Tuesday, though, Suarez said about ending his international career (as per the BBC):

"I’ve been thinking about this and analysing this. I believe this is the right time. I want to be relaxed when I play my last game with the national team. I'll be just as excited to play as I was in 2007 when I played for my national team for the first time.

"That 19-year old kid is now a veteran player, an older player - however you want to call it - with an incredible history with the national team, that will give his life for the team."

Beckham - whose side Suarez joined this season - said on his Instagram story:

"Congratulations my friend for an incredible international career. Was a pleasure watching you always playing with passion"

David Beckham's Instagram story for Luis Suarez (David Beckham/Instagram)

Suarez is coming off a two-goal outing for the Herons in their 4-1 MLS road win over the Chicago Fire at the weekend.

How has Uruguay legend Luis Suarez fared for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez

Inter Miami hitman Luis Suarez has rolled back the years in his debut season in American football with the Herons. The 37-year-old has 20 goals and eight assists in 27 games across competitions.

That includes an impressive 16 goals and five assists in 20 outings in MLS, where Tata Martino's side are eight points clear atop the Eastern Conference after 27 matches.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker has also scored twice apiece in the Leagues Cup - where the Herons' title defence ended in the Round of 16 - and the CONCACAF Champions Cup - where they fell 5-2 on aggregate to Monterrey in the quarter-final.

