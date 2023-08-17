David Beckham spotted in new hairstyle while on vacation in Italy as Lionel Messi guides Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Shortly after Lionel Messi guided Inter Miami to the final of the Leagues Cup 2023, David Beckham was spotted enjoying a vacation in Italy alongside his family.

The former England captain was accompanied by his wife, former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham. Moreover, his 18-year-old son Cruz and 12-year-old daughter Harper were also spotted. The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid icon was sporting a blonde look.

Throughout his playing career, Beckham was known for his fancy hairstyles. It seems like he has still managed to keep the habit despite retiring a while ago.

David Beckham's Inter Miami, meanwhile, recently put world football on notice as they signed seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi on a free transfer after the Argentine's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Since joining the MLS club, Messi has been on fire, bagging nine goals and an assist in six games. Miami could win their first trophy as they play Nashville FC in the final of the Leagues Cup on Saturday (August 19).

How David Beckham reacted after Lionel Messi was announced as an Inter Miami player

Inter Miami have a very short history. There's no denying the fact that signing Lionel Messi was the biggest moment in their history, and it garnered a massive amount of eyeballs.

Co-owner David Beckham reacted to the news of his team signing Messi. fter the Argentina captain was announced by the club, Beckham said (via Hindustan Times):

“10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city.

"Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

He added:

“Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Lionel Messi is on the verge of winning his first trophy for Inter Miami since making his debut for the club less than a month ago. A win will mark Beckham's first trophy as Inter Miami co-owner.