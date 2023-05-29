David de Gea discloses Erik ten Hag's pep talk before Manchester United's 2-1 win over Fulham

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has given an insight into manager Erik ten Hag's pre-match pep talk after their recent 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham. The win on Sunday, May 28, ensured United finished the league in the third position.

It wasn't all straightforward for the Red Devils, however, as Fulham took the lead through Kenny Tete in the 19th minute. But De Gea's penalty save off Aleksandar Mitrovic turned the tide in the home side's favor at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho equalized for Manchester United before Bruno Fernandes gave them a decisive lead. Talking to MUTV after the game, De Ge praised his team's effort.

He said:

"I've had many final games here at the end of the season and today was a nice one.We played well, we won the game, so the fans enjoyed it and I think we've improved a lot from last season as well.

"We still have one more game to go so it's a great way to end the campaign. The improvement is there, of course, we still have far [to go] but [it is] a massive improvement from last season.

He went on to add how Ten Hag was 'shouting before the game', saying:

"Winning a cup, finishing third, it’s never easy to finish in Champions League places in England, and then we have another final, a big final – I think at the moment it is a great year.

"The manager wants us to be focused every game, to win every game. He was shouting before the game 'come on guys, we have to finish properly, winning mentality'. We showed again [at] 1-0 down, suffering a bit, but then we created chances.

"We could have scored more than two. But like I say, [it was] a big way to finish the season with a victory and give enjoyment to the fans. It's perfect, it was my first time with my daughter on the pitch. The fans shouting, so it was a great moment for myself.

"Tomorrow we recover and we start to prepare for [the final]. We'll start to get ready. We know it’s a big final, a special game, and the whole year we’ve been fighting to be in the position to win titles and we will try absolutely everything to try to win."

After finishing third in the league and winning the Carabao Cup, United are now set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3.

Erik ten Hag stresses Manchester United want De Gea to stay at the club

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stressed that he wants De Gea to stay at the club beyond this summer. The goalkeeper's contract is set to expire this summer but the club have the option of extending it by another year.

"I have to repeat, last game, last week, every time, we want him to stay, he wants to stay, we will find each other," the Dutch tactician said in a post-match press conference.

There have been calls from fans and pundits to move on from De Gea as he hasn't looked confident with the ball on his feet.

