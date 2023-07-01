David De Gea enjoys stylish pre-wedding celebration with fiancee Edurne Garcia as ex-Manchester United star attends party

Former Manchester United star Juan Mata was spotted in attendance as David De Gea celebrated his pre-wedding in style with fiancee Edurne Garcia. De Gea and Garcia have been together since 2010.

While De Gea has been a Manchester United player since 2011, Edurne, a Spanish singer, continued living in Spain. She moved to Manchester back in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child in 2021. Edurne gave birth to a daughter named Yanay.

The couple's pre-wedding celebrations took place in the Spanish island of Menorca. All the guests of the event were clad in white dresses. De Gea, though, wore a greyish outfit. His partner Edurne, meanwhile, donned a creamy dress in her pre-wedding celebrations.

The Spanish goalkeeper is currently a free agent after his contract with the Red Devils expired on June 30. United released a statement about the goalkeeper, that read (via the club's website):

"Meanwhile, David De Gea's contract is due to run out but discussions remain open with the long-serving keeper."

Rio Ferdinand expressed disappointment at the way David de Gea's Manchester United contract situation has been handled

David De Gea has made 545 appearances for the Red Devils since his £18 million move from Atletico Madrid back in 2011. The goalkeeper has been a mainstay between the sticks and has often been the club's best player.

While he made a few high-profile errors during the 2022-23 season, the player won the Premier League's Golden Glove award.

Rio Ferdinand pointed out the Spaniard's contribution towards the club and expressed his disappointment about the way his contract situation has been handled so far. The legendary defender said on his FIVE channel:

"Whatever you think, David de Gea is good enough or not, that's up for debate. He's been an unreal servant to this football club. 12 years he's been at this club, similar to what I was at this club. Player of the year, four or five times in that time been phenomenal."

Ferdinand further said:

"I'm just a little bit gutted. To be honest. With the way the club have handled the David de Gea situation. I think you owe it to a player who's been there that long to make sure that they love at half decent terms at least."

If De Gea has already played his last game for Manchester United, he leaves behind a tremendous legacy and will go down as one of the best goalkeepers in the club's history.

Poll : 0 votes