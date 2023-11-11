David de Gea holds talks to join La Liga club after leaving Manchester United for free: Reports

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has commenced talks with Spanish La Liga outfit Real Betis over a potential move to the club. The Spaniard, who has been without a club since leaving Old Trafford in the summer, may join the Seville-based side as a free agent.

De Gea left Manchester United in June 2023 after his contract expired with the club, ending a 12 year stint with the Red Devils. The 33-year-old was offered a new contract by the club, which he agreed to, before the club pulled the contract off the table to replace it with a less attractive one.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opted to pursue a deal for Cameroon international Andre Onana instead, signing him from Inter Milan. De Gea was forced to leave the club after coming to the realisation that he was not valued.

Spanish outlet El Desmarque revealed that the 33-year-old has held initial talks with Real Betis and is prepared to join them immediately. Being a high-profile player, he will start ahead of Claudio Bravo and Rui Silva if he joins the club in the next weeks.

There have been rumours of a return to Old Trafford for the goalkeeper to provide cover for Onana, who will play in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. However, De Gea looks like he is not interested in returning to the club after the manner of his exit.

The goalkeeper will be eligible to move to any club immediately as a free agent, regardless of the official transfer window.

David De Gea left Manchester United in disappointing circumstances

Sir Alex Ferguson hand-picked David De Gea to be the heir to the legendary Edwin Van der Sar, and the fresh-faced Spaniard joined the club in 2011. He had played only 57 league matches in his professional career for Atletico Madrid before the Red Devils snapped him up.

While at Manchester United, De Gea went on to develop into one of the best goalkeepers in the world. In his last season at the club, he won the league's Golden glove with 17 clean sheets and set a club record for clean sheets.

Dutch manager Ten Hag was said to be unsatisfied with the Spaniard's passing range and lack of confidence on the ball. He chose to pursue a different type of goalkeeper in Onana, primarily for his ball-playing ability.

Manchester United offered De Gea a reduced salary to sign an extension in the summer, which he agreed to. The club then made a U-turn and withdrew the offer before offering him an even lower salary, which he then rejected.

David De Gea had offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS but opted against signing for any of the sides. The former Spain international seems to want to remain in Europe, where he could potentially end his career.