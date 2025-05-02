David de Gea makes big revelation about training with Antony at Manchester United after he scores wonder goal for Betis against Fiorentina

David de Gea made a huge claim about former Manchester United teammate Antony following that latter’s brilliant goal for Real Betis in the first leg of the Conference League semi-final against Fiorentina. De Gea was in goal for Fiorentina as they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

While De Gea was in between the sticks for the Italian side, Anthony donned the Betis colors on the night. Before the pair moved to their current clubs, they were teammates at Manchester United. De Gea left United at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but Antony moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022, which meant both players spent a season together in England.

After Abde Ezzalzouli had given Betis the lead in the sixth minute, Antony doubled his side’s lead with a long-range right-footed effort that went past De Gea’s outstretched arm into the top corner.

Speaking about the goal after the match, De Gea claimed that Anthony never scored with his right foot during their training sessions at Manchester United. He told Movistar Plus:

"I trained with Antony 1,000 times and he never scored a goal with his right foot in any training session, but now he is in confidence and is proving the player he is. I'm happy for him because he was coming from a difficult moment at United and now he's showing the best of himself."

Anthony joined Real Betis from Manchester United last in the January transfer window. He has scored six goals and provided four assists for the Spanish side in 19 appearances.

"He’s been sensational tonight" – Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Manchester United star after standout display against Athletic Bilbao

Rio Ferdinand was in awe of Casemiro’s performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday.

While Bruno Fernandes won the Man of the Match award, Casemiro also put in a good shift on the night.

Speaking about the Brazilian’s performance, Ferdinand told TNT Sports:

'I don’t think Casemiro has put a foot wrong. He’s been sensational tonight. He has been so disciplined. People have been talking about getting rid of him, his legs have gone etcetera. But I tell you what, he’s come to the fore when they have needed him. He’s coaching this team through this and it’s a massive moment in the season for them.’

Casemiro made four tackles, one interception, registered 85% passing accuracy, and received a rating of 8.0 as per Sofascore.

