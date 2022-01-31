David de Gea, Paul Pogba among Manchester United players to unfollow Mason Greenwood on Instagram after arrest over rape and sexual assault allegations 

In the aftermath of Mason Greenwood’s arrest over allegations of rape and assault, Manchester United stars have unfollowed the forward on Instagram. Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Fred and Jesse Lingard have also shunned the 20-year-old on the popular social networking platform.

Greenwood’s ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson (@hasrobson) called out the player publicly for domestic abuse and sexual assault on Sunday. Containing graphic imagery and audio clips, Robson’s posts shed light on the abuse the 18-year-old woman had faced.

Greenwood’s boyhood club, Manchester United, refrained from making comments but condoned any act of violence. They have suspended the player until further notice for now but will take harsher steps if the allegations are proven beyond doubt.

The player has since been taken into custody by Greater Manchester Police and is currently being interrogated. Following his arrest, many of the prominent Manchester United stars have started to distance themselves from the alleged abuser. A total of nine first-team stars, including Ronaldo, Pogba and De Gea, are currently not following the forward’s Instagram account despite following their other teammates.

Captain Harry Maguire, star midfielder Bruno Fernandes, World Cup winner Raphael Varane, and 15 other United stars still follow Greenwood on Instagram. We, however, expect the PR teams of the group of players to get into action sooner rather than later and follow in the others' footsteps.

Manchester United’s Ronaldo overwhelmed after winning Globe Soccer's top-scorer of all-time award

The Red Devils number 7 Cristiano Ronaldo was honored with the Globe Soccer's Top Scorer of All Time award on Friday. The Portuguese skipper, who has over 800 career goals to his name, won the accolade for being the leading active goalscorer in football.

Globe Soccer Awards @Globe_Soccer Globe Soccer's Top Scorer of All Time, Cristiano Ronaldo at Expo 2020 Dubai Al Wasl Plaza earlier this Friday 🤩 Globe Soccer's Top Scorer of All Time, Cristiano Ronaldo at Expo 2020 Dubai Al Wasl Plaza earlier this Friday 🤩 https://t.co/Q3U419rkR7

Ronaldo missed out on both the Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award this season, which made the Globe Soccer’s recognition extra special. The man himself was present to accept the award and was overwhelmed with the reception he got.

He stated:

"Listen carefully. What I’m going to say, it's coming from the bottom of my heart. I didn’t expect this platform coming up, to see many people like this waiting for me. So, you guys are my motivation to play football. Without you guys, the football would be less. We’re guided by the fans."

Also Read Article Continues below

The 36-year-old also participated in an open forum, happily answering all the questions directed at him.

Edited by Arnav