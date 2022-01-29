"I don’t have words to express myself" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to receiving Globe Soccer's top-scorer of all-time award

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was honored with the Globe Soccer top-scorer of all-time award in Dubai yesterday. The attacker was granted the accolade courtesy of his tally of 803 goals in 1,104 games for club and country.

After receiving the award at the Dubai Exhibition Center, the Portuguese stepped onto the stage and gave a remarkable acceptance speech to his adoring fans. He thanked them for their support, stressing that the supporters are his motivation to keep going strong in the sport.

"Listen carefully. What I’m going to say, it's coming from the bottom of my heart. I didn’t expect this platform coming up, to see many people like this waiting for me.

"So, you guys are my motivation to play football. Without you guys, the football would be less. We’re guided by the fans," Cristiano Ronaldo was quoted as saying as per The Sun.

"Just to feel that warmth, the love, it makes me feel so proud. I don’t have words to express myself more than that," he added.

The accolades simply can't stop coming in for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese recently won a 'Special Award' from FIFA for becoming the leading goalscorer in men's international football.

The Manchester United star reached the milestone when he scored twice for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup Qualifiers in September last year.

That raised his international goals tally to 110, leaving behind former Iranian striker Ali Daei's record of 109 goals. It is worth noting that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since added five more strikes to his name, and his overall tally now stands at 115 for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong for Manchester United

The Portuguese is firing on all cylinders with the Red Devils

Despite closing in on his 37th birthday, which will come up on February 5, Cristiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down. The Portuguese sealed a sensational return to Manchester United last summer and has wasted no time in making his impact felt.

So far this season, he's made 23 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, recording 14 goals and three assists. Thanks to his individual brilliance, Manchester United have progressed into the Champions League Round of 16 stage where they'll face Atletico Madrid next month.

