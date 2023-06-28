David de Gea reacts with cryptic tweet after Manchester United reportedly back out of contract extension agreement

David de Gea has posted a cryptic message on Twitter amid reports that Manchester United have rescinded their initial contract extension offer to him. The Spaniard posted a yawning emoji, sending the Red Devils fans into a frenzy as his future remains unclear.

Reports in The Athletic suggested that Manchester United had offered De Gea a new deal, which would see his wages drastically reduce from £375,000 per week. The goalkeeper had agreed to the contract, but the offer was taken off the table soon after the agreement was reached.

Now, Manchester United are trying to renegotiate the terms with a lower wage offer. De Gea is yet to comment on his future but posted this cryptic tweet:

Reports in Spain suggest a move to Saudi Arabia is also on the cards for the goalkeeper. Al Ahli are interested in signing him as per talkSPORT, but he is keen on Old Trafford stay.

Erik ten Hag wants David de Gea to stay at Manchester United but doesn't guarantee starting role

Erik ten Hag wants David de Gea to stay at Manchester United next season, but has not guaranteed him a starting role. The Dutchman claimed that the goalkeeper should be ready for a battle as he wants competition for every role in the squad.

He told the media in May this year (via Sky Sports):

"Yes, but I will not say he'll always be my No.1 because in a club like Man United there must be competition in all positions. You can't do it with 11 players. It is impossible. You need double positions."

He added:

"It's not what I want, it's more what top football demands nowadays. If you observe the biggest teams, you have to be capable of playing from the back, and use your 'keeper as a plus one in your back, otherwise it's very simple for opponents to put you under pressure. He [De Gea] had to step up. In a number of games, he showed progression."

The Red Devils are set to bid for Andre Onana this week, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Inter Milan goalkeeper is set to cost over €50 million and is reportedly open to the move.

