Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reacted to the news Wayne Rooney will be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

De Gea played with Rooney for six years for the Red Devils, where they won a Premier League title in 2013 as well.

The Premier League legend has been lauded by many in the game following his induction and de Gea has moved to praise his former club captain.

He tweeted in reaction to the news:

"LEGEND."

The former England captain was one of Manchester United's most successful players since joining from Everton in 2004. He became the club's highest top goalscorer (253 goals) in history along with winning the UEFA Champions League in 2008.

The current Derby County manager also has four Premier League titles, adding to the one he won alongside de Gea. He has also won the FA Cup, four League Cups and the UEFA Europa League.

The legendary striker's step into management is also being praised. He has given Da real real fight in their relegation battle, having been given a 21-point deduction over the course of the Championship season.

Wayne Rooney to become a Manchester United manager in the future?

A future Old Trafford boss?

The managerial hotseat at Old Trafford is up for grabs this summer. Stretty News reports that Ajax coach Erik ten Hag will be confirmed as the permanent manager soon.

But that doesn't mean there isn't a possibility Rooney will take over in the future.

At Derby, he has shown real credentials for being a successful manager dealing with precarious situations at the club with aplomb.

He was also asked about the potential of coming in to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick during an interview for his film Rooney. To this, he responded (via Manchester Evening News):

"No, listen, Manchester United and Everton are both clubs I'd love to manage one day but I've got a commitment to Derby County, I'm fighting for them, so my focus has to be on Derby."

He certainly has the experience and understanding of Manchester United as a club, having appeared for the club on 559 occasions, scoring 253 goals.

Premier League @premierleague



Wayne Rooney mesmerised Evertonians from the age of 16 and went on to score 208 Premier League goals, winning 5



The first 2022 Inductee to the A prodigy who became a legendWayne Rooney mesmerised Evertonians from the age of 16 and went on to score 208 Premier League goals, winning 5 #PL titles at @ManUtd The first 2022 Inductee to the #PL HallOfFame is @WayneRooney A prodigy who became a legend 💫Wayne Rooney mesmerised Evertonians from the age of 16 and went on to score 208 Premier League goals, winning 5 #PL titles at @ManUtdThe first 2022 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame is @WayneRooney https://t.co/l7BxzT3EGo

Before that, however, he will likely climb the managerial table with Stoke Sentinel linking him with a move to Stoke City.

He'll get some vital managerial know-how under his belt before turning to the Premier League. He could move in a similar fashion to Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, who now coach Aston Villa and Everton respectively.

Nevertheless, Rooney's legacy as a player is clear and he could create another one as a manager at United in the future.

