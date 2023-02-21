David James backs Liverpool to sign out-of-contract Chelsea star he's a 'big fan of'

Former England international David James has backed Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to join Liverpool due to his current contract situation.

Mount's contract with the Blues expires in the summer of 2024. According to the Liverpool Echo, Chelsea have put the contract talks on hold until the end of the 2022-23 season. The Reds could be in a position to take advantage of the stalled contract talks in the summer transfer window.

David James, meanwhile, has claimed to be a massive fan of Mason Mount. The former goalkeeper stated that due to Chelsea's recent spree in the transfer window, more established players would be considering a move away from the club. This is where Liverpool come into the picture.

Speaking to GGRECON, David James was quoted as saying the following:

"I’m a big fan of Mason Mount. If you’re Mason Mount or Ruben Loftus-Cheek, prior to the transfer window at Chelsea, then you’d be questioning your longevity at the club, due to the number of signings that the club has made."

He added:

"It’s nothing to do with Graham Potter. I did my pro license with him and he’s a fantastic manager and a fantastic person, but I just believe that there’s a lot of players that have come in for a lot of money and then there will be players at the club who were there before the transfer window, who would have believed they’d be at Chelsea for the rest of their career, like Mason Mount, but will now be starting to question whether that’s the case."

The former player-turned-pundit is excited by the prospect of seeing Mount and Jude Bellingham at Anfield. He said:

"If Liverpool are interested in him, then the prospect of Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham in Liverpool’s midfield would be something special I think."

Mason Mount is having a decent season at Stamford Bridge, if not spectacular. At the time of writing, the Englishman has contributed three goals and six assists from 31 games across all competitions.

Chelsea's Mason Mount could be a vital signing as Liverpool look to revamp their midfield

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to revamp their midfield ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Reds currently have a lot of players who are expected to leave the club at the end of the current season. This includes the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. James Milner, on the other hand, is 37 and will need replacing sooner or later.

Mason Mount could be an ideal addition to this Liverpool squad. The former Derby County midfielder has ample experience of playing at the highest level for Chelsea.

Mount has made a total of 127 appearances in the Premier League and 33 in the UEFA Champions League. He has also racked up 36 caps for the England national team where has scored five goals.

