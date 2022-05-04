"David Moyes must be pulling his hair out" - Kevin Campbell comments on controversial incident during Arsenal's win over West Ham United

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has expressed his views regarding the Gunners' controversial winner in their win over West Ham United on May 1.

Mikel Arteta's side salvaged three crucial points in their pursuit of a top-four finish with a 2-1 victory against West Ham United on Sunday.

However, the game had its fair share of controversies as Gabriel Magalhaes’ winner for Arsenal, arguably, should not have stood. Rob Holding, who scored the opener for the North London club, appeared to have handled the ball in the build-up to the second goal.

The goal, though, was still given and Kevin Campbell has questioned the refereeing standards in the Premier League. Campbell blasted the lack of consistency from the officials and told Football Insider:

“Moyes has every right to question it, of course, he does. At the end of the day, I don’t know what the rules are anymore. We have seen similar incidents flagged up and similar incidents let go. How do you make your mind up? How do you know what’s what?"

Kevin Campbell has insisted that David Moyes has every reason to be frustrated with the Gunners getting the decision in their favor. He added:

“David Moyes must be pulling his hair out. It would have been a soft one but it did hit Holding’s arm. Do we play to the letter of the law? Does VAR need to get involved? It brushed against his arm so David Moyes has every right to be angry."

“Sometimes, you get the decisions and sometimes you don’t. We get that. The issue is consistency. We want to see consistency from the officials. The same need to be applied for everybody. That is not happening at the moment.”

Arsenal's future remains in their own hands

Arsenal seem to be in a good position in the top-four race right now with three huge wins on the bounce. They have defeated Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United in their last three games and have all the momentum on their side.

Arsenal's four remaining fixtures are against Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Everton.

With Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United all struggling for consistency, Mikel Arteta's side have their fate in their own hands. Chelsea's dip in form has brought them right into the mix. The Blues must ensure they have to win their remaining games if they have to finish at least fourth.

The Gunners sit in fourth place, two points above rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with the two sides set to clash on May 12. Before that, Mikel Arteta's side will face Leeds United at home on May 8.

