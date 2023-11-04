David Ornstein provides update on Arsenal star after unimpressive start to the season 

Renowned football journalist David Ornstein has claimed that the Arsenal hierarchy is in full support of Kai Havertz. The German international has hardly impressed since moving to the Emirates from Chelsea for around £65 million in the summer.

The Gunners reportedly beat Real Madrid to his signature after agreeing to pay Chelsea's asking price for the versatile 24-year-old. Havertz's performances so far have been a source of concern for many in and around the club.

Speaking on the Q&A program of The Athletic, Ornstein revealed that there was no panic at the club over the form of the German star, and the club do not intend to take any drastic actions in January.

“No. Havertz needs time and has Arsenal’s full support.”

Arsenal signed Havertz as a potential replacement for Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, and also to cover for striker Gabriel Jesus. The former Bayer Leverkusen star has not satisfactorily fulfilled either position, leading to disappointment from the fans.

With the season still in its infancy, Havertz has time on his side to turn around his fortunes at the Emirates, and he also retains his manager's trust. The 24-year-old has been defended in the media by Mikel Arteta, who believes in his potential to improve and justify his price tag.

Kai Havertz struggling to make impact at Arsenal

Since joining Arsenal in the summer from rivals Chelsea, Kai Havertz has only one goal to his name. His goal came in their win over Bournemouth when he was gifted a penalty by captain Martin Odegaard.

Havertz never really lived up to his potential at Chelsea, leading to questions about the Gunners signing him, especially at such a price. Only one moment stands out from his time at Stamford Bridge, his goal in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021.

Arteta has often resorted to leaving Havertz on the bench for important games so far, leading fans to believe that the manager is unsatisfied with his performances. The German star needs to up his game and deliver better performances for the Gunners, or he may quickly find himself out of favor in the eyes of Arteta.