David Ornstein provides update on Harry Kane with Chelsea and Manchester United keen on signing him

Manchester United and Chelsea are circling around Harry Kane, their interest in a top-notch striker being the open secret of the Premier League. The renowned Tottenham Hotspur striker, whose current contract is drawing to a close with just a year left, is the subject of this fierce tug-of-war.

An extension with Spurs appears elusive, potentially setting the stage for a free transfer in 2024 - a scenario that Daniel Levy, the club's chairman, is seemingly desperate to avoid.

Now, journalist David Ornstein has revealed an intriguing perspective, suggesting that Kane is more likely to stay with Tottenham this summer than fly the coop. The veteran reporter divulged to Football Daily (via The People's Person):

"Daniel Levy knows it’s near impossible to replace him, even if you get £100m for him. It’s going to take a much, much higher fee for Tottenham to even consider letting him go."

Ornstein elaborated, suggesting that the club would continue contract negotiations into the upcoming season, even at the risk of Kane's eventual exit as a free agent (a matter they would prefer to tackle head-on in 2024).

On the other side of the equation is Kane himself, who, according to Ornstein, doesn't seem eager to push for an exit:

“You’ve also got Kane’s position in all this. We don’t sense agitation like we did when he came very close to Manchester City. That was clear – we all ran stories about it that were well sourced that he wanted to leave. And we’re not hearing that now which makes me think he’s in a bit of a quandary."

There's also a case to be made for the England captain looking to make his move on a free transfer to take charge of his future. Ornstein's observations imply as much:

"There are so many moving parts to this and all of it leads me to the conclusion that it’s not going to happen quickly, and I think it’s more likely that Harry Kane stays this summer.”

Chelsea name price for Mason Mount, as Manchester United keep him on their radar

According to the Independent, Chelsea have held their ground with a £55m asking price for Mason Mount.

Manchester United, the frontrunners in the race for the 24-year-old English star, have yet to meet this hefty valuation. Despite the Red Devils being the favorites, there is also a palpable interest from other Premier League heavyweights.

Mount is evidently not opposed to a move to Old Trafford, the only hitch at this point being the agreement on Chelsea's price tag. It's a tantalizing prospect for Manchester United, whose midfield could benefit from the injection of Mount's undeniable energy and creativity. However, as the cogs of negotiation turn, the difference in valuation presents a significant hurdle to leap over.

Meanwhile, Mount's contract situation adds another layer to this transfer narrative. With only a year left in his current deal with Chelsea and no sign of agreement on a new contract, the specter of uncertainty looms large.

The young star, who has emerged as one of Chelsea's key players over the past few seasons, now finds himself on the verge of a move to Manchester United.

