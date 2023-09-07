David Silva claims only one club can challenge his former team Manchester City for the PL this season

Former Manchester City star David Silva believes only Arsenal can challenge the current Premier League champions for the title this season. Heading into the international break, the Cityzens already find themselves on top of the table, having won all four league fixtures thus far.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta's Gunners are sitting in fifth, having registered 10 points comprising of three wins and a draw. Addressing the title race, Silva said (via Metro):

"This is Pep’s eighth season at City. The first year he was getting used to the Premier League, but now they are almost unstoppable. Arsenal are the only team I can see who maybe have a chance of challenging City. The rest? I don’t think they can."

Last season, the north London outfit fell five points short as Pep Guardiola's men finished with 89 points and took home English football's highest honor. Having spent 248 days on top of the table in the 2022-23 campaign, the Gunners will be looking to get the job done this time around.

David Silva himself was fairly successful during his time at the Etihad. He made a staggering 436 appearances for Manchester City and managed to win the Premier League four times.

"It’s very hard to look past Manchester City"- Pundit claims Arsenal will fall short in title race this season

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta (via Getty Images)

Former Arsenal player Jermaine Pennant believes that the Gunners will fall short of clinching the Premier League title for the second season running. According to Pennant, last year's treble winners Manchester City are most likely to take home English football's top honor.

Currently, Pep Guardiola's team are the only Premier League side to have won all their four games in the league. Addressing this year's title race, the 40-year-old pundit said (via talkSPORT):

"It’s very hard to look past Man City seeing what they’ve done in the last five years."

"I don’t think they will run away like they have been, I think it’s going to be a lot more tight, competitive and there’s going to be other teams, more than one team this season challenging for the title. I think Liverpool will be back in it, Arsenal will be up there as well," he added.

Manchester City have won the competition three years in a row and look like they could be in for a fourth successive win. It remains to be seen whether clubs like Arsenal or Liverpool can mount a serious title challenge.