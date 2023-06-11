David Silva reacts with 3-word message as Manchester City finally win Champions League 

Manchester City legend David Silva has reacted to his former club winning the first UEFA Champions League trophy in their history. Pep Guardiola's side defeated Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 10.

Spanish midfielder Rodri scored the solitary goal of the match in the 68th minute. Inter, though, threatened City's goal after going behind. Romelu Lukaku squandered a gilt-edged opportunity. The Cityzens clung on to the slim lead, thanks to Ederson Moraes' solid display between the sticks.

Silva reacted to the win as he wrote on Twitter:

"CHAMPIONSSSSS OF EUROPE!!!"

Silva, currently of Real Sociedad, made 436 appearances for Manchester City during his time at the club. He scored 77 goals and provided 140 assists for the team.

Silva won 14 titles with the club, including four Premier Leagues and two FA Cup honors. The Champions League, though, remained elusive for the midfielder.

Rio Ferdinand lauds Manchester City after Champions League triumph

Manchester City's triumph in the Champions League also meant that they have won the treble this season. They became the first English team since cross-town rivals Manchester United (1999) to do so.

United legend Rio Ferdinand lauded Pep Guardiola's side for their incredible achievement. Speaking about the treble winners, the former central defender said (via Mirror):

"These players have produced some football that has been out of this world individually, but as a collective this team will go down in history. They deserve to. A fantastic team. They’ve dug deep when they’ve needed to and they’ve been able to play both sides of the game."

He added:

"That’s been the difference between this City team to past ones. They can pass, they can play the fairytale football, but when need be they can dig in, roll their sleeves up and fight through games as well. Balance is everything in this team."

Guardiola, meanwhile, has now won the treble with two different teams. He previously did it with Barcelona during the 2008-09 campaign. The Spaniard became the first manager to win the European treble with two different clubs.

